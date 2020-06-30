New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing after `Unlock 1' on June 1 and noted that there is need to be alert and follow norms as was done during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In address to the nation, the Prime Minister also asked people to be careful against cough and cold in the rainy season. "We are entering into Unlock 2. We are also entering into season where cold, cough, fever cases increase. I request citizens to take care of themselves. It is true that if we look at the death rate due to coronavirus, then India is in a better position than many countries of the world. Timely lockdown and other decisions have saved the lives of millions of people in India," he said. PM Narendra Modi Extends Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana Till November 30, Asks People to be More Careful During Unlock 2.

"Since Unlock 1, negligence in personal and social behavior is also increasing. At first, we were very cautious about the mask, about two-yard distancing, washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds. During lockdown, rules were followed seriously. Now the governments, local bodies and citizens need to show alertness in the same manner," he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 which will come into force from July 1. The new norms have extended the process of phased re-opening of activities including the calibrated expansion of domestic flights and passenger trains.