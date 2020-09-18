New Delhi, September 18: PM Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for extending wishes on his 70th birthday. Taking to Twitter he said, "The friendship between our nations is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity."

Trump greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, praising him as a "great leader and loyal friend". Prime Minister Modi, born on September 17 in 1950, turned 70 on Thursday. "I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a GREAT LEADER and loyal friend!" Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon local time. Narendra Modi Birthday 2020: Donald Trump Lauds PM Modi as 'Great Leader, Loyal Friend' on His 70th Birthday.

Here's what PM Narendra Modi replied to Trump's birthday greeting:

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for your warm wishes. The friendship between our nations is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity. https://t.co/P848MBkYBr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2020

On the occasion of PM Modi's 70th birthday, wishes poured him from all the corners of the world and from across fraternity. Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the world leaders who extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday and lauded his personal contribution to the strengthening of ties with their countries.

