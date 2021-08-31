Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative coin of ₹ 125 and will also address the gathering, on the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Ji on 1st September 2021 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

About Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Ji

Swami ji founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement". ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagvad Geeta and other Vedic literature in 89 languages, playing a stellar role in dissemination of Vedic literature across the world. Narendra Modi Will Be Prime Minister Candidate for 2024 General Elections, Says JDU Leader KC Tyagi.

Swamiji also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world. The Union Culture Minister will be present on the occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2021 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).