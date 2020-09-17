New Delhi, September 17:  On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's 70th birthday today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to wish the leader. He said, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday'.

Ahead of PM Modi's birthday, BJP workers across the country have engaged themselves in different events including ration distribution amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. On Wednesday, in Coimbatore, party workers offered a 70-kilogram laddu to Lord Shiva at Sivan Kamatchi Amman Temple and distributed it amongst the people. Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes, Quotes & Images: Wish PM With Greetings, GIFs, Photos and Facebook Messages on as He Turns 70.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

Rahul Gandhi as part of the opposition has been attacking PM Narendra Modi on various aspects. From enforcing the strictest lockdown to being silent and his government giving a contradictory statement on the India-China border issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 07:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).