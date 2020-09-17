New Delhi, September 17: On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's 70th birthday today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to wish the leader. He said, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday'.

Ahead of PM Modi's birthday, BJP workers across the country have engaged themselves in different events including ration distribution amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. On Wednesday, in Coimbatore, party workers offered a 70-kilogram laddu to Lord Shiva at Sivan Kamatchi Amman Temple and distributed it amongst the people. Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes, Quotes & Images: Wish PM With Greetings, GIFs, Photos and Facebook Messages on as He Turns 70.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

Rahul Gandhi as part of the opposition has been attacking PM Narendra Modi on various aspects. From enforcing the strictest lockdown to being silent and his government giving a contradictory statement on the India-China border issue.

