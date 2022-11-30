Mumbai, November 30: Two recent cases of rape coming to the fore from Hyderabad and Chhattisgarh have shocked the nation. The common thing between both cases? porn addiction. In the first case, five juveniles, addicted to porn, allegedly gang-raped a minor girl on multiple occasions in August in Hyderabad. In the second case, a teenager who watched porn for hours raped his minor neighbour in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara.

In the first incident, five teenagers, students of class 9 and 10, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl on multiple occasions in August. The victim's family filed a complaint when they came to know of the incident a few days ago. Reportedly, the victim knew the boys and would hang out with them. However, the boys took advantage of the friendship and sexually assaulted her twice in the span of 10 days when she was alone at her home. They even recorded the act on their mobiles. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Girl Gang-Raped by Five Classmates, Video of Sexual Assault Recorded and Shared on Social Media; Accused Booked.

The second incident came to light from Chhattisgarh where a 17-year-old boy, who allegedly watched porn for hours, raped and strangulated a 10-year-old neighbour. The spine-chilling incident took place on November 26 when the minor was alone at her home. The accused barged into her home through the terrace and sexually assaulted her. The accused then hanged the minor's body from a bamboo rod to pass it off as suicide or accidental hanging, the report added. The accused boy was detained on charges of rape and murder. Chhattisgarh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed by Minor Boy in Bemetara District.

Does Pornography Cause Sexual Violence?

The effects of porn and violent sex crimes have been debated for decades. Several studies were conducted and reports were made on the topic. The reports are mainly conflicting in nature, with some suggesting that porn addiction may lead to sexual crimes while some other reports suggest that there is no connection between pornography consumption and sexual violence and that no evidence that porn use leads to sexual violence.

