Hyderabad, Nov 29: In a shocking incident, a Class 10 girl was allegedly-gang raped by five of her classmates and also blackmailed by video recording of the sexual assault under Hayathnagar police station limits on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accused recorded the sexual assault on their mobile phones and threatened the girl that if she revealed this it to anybody, they would upload the video on social media. Ten days later, they again sexually assaulted the girl by blackmailing her.

The police have booked five students, all minors, under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have been sent to juvenile home.

