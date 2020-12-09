New Delhi, December 9: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that no COVID-19 posters should not be pasted out homes of patients unless orders are passed by a competent authority under the Disaster Management Act. The judgment was passed while hearing a petition against challenging the practice of pasting posters outside the home of COVID-19 patients.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and MR Shah heard the petition. “No such guidelines were issued by the centre and it has already issued a letter to governments of states and Union Territories to not follow this practice,” reported NDTV quoting the bench as saying.

The order was reserved in the plea on December 3. The plea termed the practice as a gross violation of Fundamental Rights. During the last hearing, the top court had asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Central government whether an advisory could be issued in this regard.

Mehta told the court that the advisory regarding the issue had already been issued. He added that The Centre prescribed pasting posters and states were doing it on their own. In its December 1 hearing, the apex court had observed that pasting posters outside patients’ houses creates stigma.

