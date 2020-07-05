The digital India campaign has hit right on the bull's eye as it shows very encouraging results with high participation from the citizens. One of the key objectives of the Digital India campaign was to make every citizen digitally literate and the results show very promising results: 3.62 crore enrollment under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan.

A total of 263319 training centers were set up across the country which played a crucial role in the implementation of the program. Nearly 3 crore students completed training through the training centers.

The Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) plans to cover 6 crore households in rural areas to make them digitally literate. The aim of the program is to make at least one person in the family digitally literate.

The program has been supported by the partners including UNESCO, Corporates, civil society, and academic institutions.

The duration of the training program is for 20 hours which has to be completed in a minimum of 10 days and a maximum of 30 days.

The candidates are given lessons in various areas of digital literacy including operating digital devices, introduction to the internet, and applications of the internet.

The eligibility of the program is that the beneficiary should be Digitally Illiterate, only one person per eligible household would be considered for training who should be between the age of 14-60 years.

After the training is complete the candidates are required to take an online examination at the center of the certifying agency.

Certified Digitally literate persons are able to operate computers and digital access devices (like tablets, smartphones, etc.), send and receive emails, browse the internet, access Government Services, search for information, undertaking cashless transactions among others.

This scheme is one of the largest digital literacy programs in the world.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).