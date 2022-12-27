Mysuru, December 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here, police said on Tuesday. According to sources, other than the driver, Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law and a child were in the car. Prahlad Modi, Brother of PM Narendra Modi, Injured After His Car Meets With an Accident Near Kadakola in Karnataka (See Pic).

They are said to have suffered some injuries and have been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment. As per the police, the injuries are said to be "minor" in nature. PM Narendra Modi's Brother Prahlad Modi Sits on Dharna Near Jaipur Demanding Separate Vehicle.

Visual From Accident Site:

The car in which PM @narendramodi's brother Prahlad Modi travelling has met with an accident near Kadakola. The car hit a road divider injuring 5 people inside the car including Prahlad Modi, who have been shifted to pvt hospital.@XpressBengaluru @santwana99 @ramupatil_TNIE pic.twitter.com/PMl1u5P6Nj — Karthik K K (@Karthiknayaka) December 27, 2022

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, is said to have hit the road divider. Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.