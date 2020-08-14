New Delhi, August 14: The Supreme Court holds lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his alleged tweets on CJI and his four predecessors. The Court will again hear the arguments on sentence against Bhushan on August 20, according to an ANI update.

The court observed that the lawyer could not bring disrepute to the institution of the Supreme Court through his remarks on social media. Earlier, the apex court had initiated suo moto contempt of court proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his 'contemptuous' tweets. Supreme Court Allows Arun Shourie, N Ram & Prashant Bhushan to Withdraw Plea on Contempt Law.

Supreme Court Holds Lawyer Prashant Bhushan Guilty of Contempt of Court For His Alleged Tweets on CJI:

The top court on August 5 had reserved its verdict in the matter after Bhushan defended his two alleged contemptuous tweets saying they were against the judges regarding their conduct in their personal capacity, and they did not obstruct the administration of justice. On July 22, the top court had issued a show-cause notice to Bhushan after initiating the criminal contempt against him for his two tweets.

