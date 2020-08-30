Bengaluru, August 30: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nalinkumar Kateel was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Nalinkumar Kateel tweeted to give information regarding his medical condition. In the tweet, the Karnataka BJP chief mentioned that he was hospitalised on the advice of a doctor, even though there were no symptoms. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Discharged from Hospital After COVID-19 Recovery.

Kateel appealed to all the people who came in close contact with him to follow the health ministry’s protocol. Earlier, two staffers at the party office were tested positive for coronavirus due to which the BJP state unit postponed the Executive Committee meeting which was slated to take place on Sunday. Kateel was also scheduled to attend the meeting. Amit Shah, Admitted For Post-COVID-19 Care at AIIMS.

Tweet by NalinKumar Kateel:

Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was discharged from a hospital after recovering from COVID-19. Other political leader of stated who were diagnosed with coronavirus were former CM Siddaramaiah and state Health Minister B Sriramulu.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed 3.2 lakh-mark on Saturday after 8,324 new COVID-19 cases were reported. Bengaluru continued to record the highest number of cases. On Saturday, the city registered 2,993 more infections, increasing the city tally to 1.24 lakh, out of which 37,315 are active.

