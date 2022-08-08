Bengaluru, Aug 8: Investigations into the BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare murder case is now focused towards the invisible hands behind the killing even as Karnataka police has nabbed six persons so far.

The case has been handed over to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) as is it is suspected that a well-organised network operating from Kerala is behind Hindu activists and BJP workers' murders in the state.

Praveen was hacked to death by bike-borne miscreants on July 26 in Bellare town of Dakshina Kannada district. The Karnataka police had arrested Zakir Savanuru and Shafeeq Bellare, two days after the murder. Karnataka: Probe Reveals, Mohammad Fazil’s Killing Was an Act of Revenge for BJP Activist Praveen Nettare’s Murder.

After a week the officials nabbed Saddam and Harris. On Sunday, the police arrested Abid and Nauful. All the accused are youngsters in their 20s from Dakshina Kannada district.

Karnataka police had announced that before the case is being handed over to NIA, they will nab all killers. Now, the sources explain that NIA will focus on the role of Kerala-based fundamentalist organisations in the case.

It is also suspected that the BJP activist's murder was being carried at the behest of a foreign terror outfit. The supari killers who hacked Praveen to death are still at large and NIA is also focused on arresting the main accused persons.

Probe had revealed that Praveen's murder was executed to send out a message as he was actively involved in the campaigning against halal cut meat.

Further investigations are on.

