In a shocking case from Meerut, a nine-year-old boy is battling for life after being brutally tortured by his mother and her lover. Police said the woman developed an affair with her neighbour via social media. When the child discovered them together and opposed the relationship, the duo allegedly decided to “teach him a lesson.” The father alleged that his wife and lover inserted objects into the boy’s private parts, leaving him critically injured. Doctors treating him confirmed severe damage to his genitals and performed emergency surgery. “He remains in the ICU under constant medical supervision,” said a doctor. SSP Vipin Tada stated that a special team is probing the case and further action will follow. 'Cigarette Burns, Bite Marks, and Scratches': 6-Year-Old Girl Out for 'Kanya Pujan' Tortured, Raped and Murdered by Uncle in Durg; Victim's Body Found Stuffed in Car.

9-Year-Old’s Private Parts Damaged After Torture by Mother, Lover

UP क़े मेरठ में माँ ने 10 वर्ष क़े बेटे क़े साथ ऐसी घटना को अंजाम दिया की लोग दहशत में आ गए। माँ ने 10 साल क़े बेटे क़े प्राइवेट पार्ट में झाड़ू का डंडा व नेल पोलिश की बोतल डाल दी। क्या हुआ मामला.. दरअसल बच्चा स्कूल से लौटा तो उसने अपने घर में मम्मी संग पड़ोसी राजेश को बैड पर… pic.twitter.com/xTdBDfmlQd — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

