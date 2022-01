New Delhi, January 28: Emphasising President Ram Nath Kovind's compassion, two retiring majestic horses, Vikrant and Viraat, will be retained in the Presidents Bodyguard. Both decisions, to retain Vikrant and Viraat, are in line with India's high traditions of humane treatment of animals -- and aligned to President Ram Nath Kovind's own compassion for them -- it is learnt.

All policies pertaining to Army animals are issued by the Army headquarters. Hence, Presidential Bodyguard animals also follow the regulations of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), President's Bodyguard sources said. The MoD is the administrative ministry and only competent authority to explain queries pertaining to upkeep of animals. President's Bodyguard Recruitment Process: Only Jats, Rajputs, Jat Sikhs Eligible? Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Clarification.

However, the President's Bodyguard will be making a request to the Army headquarters to retain Virat in the Regiment for his retired life as a mark of respect for his services, President's Bodyguard sources said. It is learnt that another majestic horse, Vikrant, assigned to President's Bodyguard and retiring around the same time, may be retained similarly.

