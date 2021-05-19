Pune, May 19: A 21-year-old man running Warkari -training school in Alandi was arrested on Tuesday by Pune police on Monday for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old student. The shocking incident took place on May 14. The matter surfaced on Sunday when the boy narrated the entire incident to his parents. Two Juveniles Held for Sodomising, Killing 10-year-old Noida Boy.

The accused has been identified as Shivprasad Ramnath Bhoknal. He is a resident of Mauli Varkari Education Society. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, when boy refused to go to the training school, his parents spoke to I and inquired about the reason. The boy then narrated his ordeal. The child’s parents, who are labourers from Marathwada, lodged a complaint against Bhokanal. Gurugram Shocker: Minor Boy Sodomised by 20-Year-Old Man; Accused Arrested.

The police have launched an investigation to find out if there are other victims. “The suspect was illegally running the religious and cultural academic institution in Alandi for past two years. At present 15 students are staying and learning there”, reported The Times of India quoting sub-inspector Ajay Lohekar of the Alandi police as saying.

A case has been registered against Bhoknal under Sections 377, 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4, 6, and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday and was reportedly sent for five-day police custody.

