New Delhi, May 5: In another case of fraud reported from Pune, a senior official of a finance company was booked for duping a businessman to the tune of Rs 32 lakh. Reports inform that the Pune-based businessman, a resident of Tingrenagar in Vishrantwadi, was duped of the whopping amount under the pretext of giving him a loan of Rs 16 crore. The alleged finance company is located at Wagle Estate in Thane.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the victim of online fraud has been identified as 48-year-old Niles Upasni. The report informed that the businessman had initiated a project of building a chemical plant in Mahad MIDC. Police informed that the man was looking for funding of Rs 16 crores for the chemical plant to be set up in the MIDC area. This fraud company offered him the loan, but in form of mortgage investment of Rs 32,38,200 against it. Online Fraud: Pune Woman Duped of Over Rs 12 Lakh By a Man Posing as US Cosmetic Surgeon on Dating App.

Upasni realised he was duped of over Rs 32 lakh when the finance company representative failed to show up at the local government office for registration of the project. The man enquired about the firm and to his surprise, he found that the finance company office shutters were down and the man who had posed as the company’s national head had switched his phone off. Online Fraud in Pune: Late Army Officer’s Wife Duped of Rs 1.9 Lakh by Man Claiming To Have Served With the Officer.

Soon after the man realised that the company has fooled him, he registered a complaint in the matter, following which a senior official of a finance company was booked.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).