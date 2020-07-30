Pune, July 30: In a shocking incident, a woman was arrested for killing her 4-year old daughter in Pimpri Chinchwad area on 27th July. The accused informed her husband that as the child was mischievous and giving her problems, she banged her head on a wall and strangulated her, according to Pimpri Chinchwad Police.

In another incident of crime, three minors were apprehended by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the murder of a man in Chakan. The 36-year-old was allegedly killed by the group on a public road in Chakan on Sunday evening, according to the police. Mumbai Double Murder: Waiter Held in Pune for Murder of Manager and Cleaner in Mira Road Restaurant.

Woman Arrested For Killing Her 4-Year-Old Daughter:

Earlier this month, six persons were arrested by a Pune police Zone-3 team for the murder of a garage owner in Dahanukar colony area of Pune.

