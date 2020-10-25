Chandigarh, October 25: In a tragic incident, as many as three people were injured after a garment-dyeing factory building in Punjab's Ludhiana collapsed due to an explosion on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the blast was reported in Ludhiana's Geeta Colony. Talking about the incident, ASI Daljeet Singh said that three people suffered minor injuries and are now doing fine.

The official added that only after technical investigation, the cause of the explosion can be ascertained. No casualties have been reported in the explosion so far.

Here's the tweet:

Earlier in September, a similar incident was reported from Punjab. A total of four people, including three labourers, were killed after a double-storey building collapsed in Mohali's Dera Bassi, officials said. Reports inform that the two-storey commercial building collapsed after the roof of an under-construction shop on the second floor caved at around 9.30 am at Mira Malli Mohalla, said officials.

