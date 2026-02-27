New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Free Live Cricket Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2026

Cricket fans are preparing for the second fixture of the three-match T20 International series between New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women, scheduled for 27 February 2026. You can find New Zealand Women National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe Women National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Taking place at Seddon Park in Hamilton, the match presents the hosts with a chance to clinch the series, whilst the touring side will be fighting to keep their series hopes alive. Anaya Bangar Takes Career Break As Cricketer Gears Up For Gender-Affirming Surgery in March (See Post).

New Zealand currently holds a 1-0 lead following a commanding 92-run victory in the opening match on Wednesday.

Where To Watch New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I 2026?

In India, the exclusive live streaming rights for the series are held by FanCode, with the match available on their app and website. Fans in New Zealand can watch the game live on TVNZ 1 or stream it via TVNZ+. For viewers in Zimbabwe, the broadcast is available on ZBC TV and ZBC Online. Ambanis Host Sachin Tendulkar and Family for Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations in Jamnagar (Watch Video).

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Competition 2nd T20I, Zimbabwe Tour of New Zealand 2026 Date 27 February 2026 Start Time 19:15 Local Time / 11:45 IST Venue Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand Official Streaming (India) FanCode (App and Website)

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Team News

Captain Amelia Kerr led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 101, which marked her maiden T20I century. She was well supported by Izzy Gaze, who contributed 66 runs. With momentum firmly on their side, the White Ferns will look to replicate their strong performance and secure an unassailable series lead in front of their home crowd.

Beloved Biza was the standout performer for Zimbabwe, remaining unbeaten on 49 runs in the first T20I. The team will need to build on that individual effort, tighten their bowling lines, and find a way to take early wickets if they are to level the series and force a decider.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).