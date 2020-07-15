Chandigarh, July 15: A day after his Cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for Covid-19, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged all ministers, as well as legislators and senior bureaucrats, to get themselves tested for the virus. The Chief Minister also underwent the test and was found to be negative, an official spokesperson told IANS.

Two other ministers -- Sukhjinder Randhawa and Aruna Chowdhary -- and a few legislators had also got themselves tested.

During the Cabinet meeting, Amarinder Singh said all ministers and officials in various departments, especially who might have come in contact with the Indian Administrative Service and Punjab Civil Service officers who had been infected with the coronavirus, should get themselves tested. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Bajwa was doing well, he informed the meeting, reiterating the need for extreme caution by all ministers and others engaged in any kind of public dealing.

Amarinder Singh has, in fact, been calling upon all the people of Punjab to go for testing at the first sign of symptom or suspicion of Covid infection.

Early detection is the way to beat the disease and check fatalities, he has stressed.

