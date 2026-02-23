The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 returns to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 24 February, for a high-stakes Super 8 fixture between Pakistan and England. Following a string of rain-affected matches across Sri Lanka, including a total washout for Pakistan in their opener against New Zealand, all eyes are on the Pallekele (Kandy) sky as both teams seek a decisive path toward the semi-finals. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

For Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, this match is a must-win after they were forced to share points in Colombo. England, however, arrive in Pallekele with significant momentum following a clinical 51-run victory over the co-hosts, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

Pallekele Weather Forecast: Tuesday, 24 February

Current meteorological data suggests a much-improved outlook compared to the heavy downpours that disrupted earlier matches this week. While the Pallekele region remains under a general monsoon influence, the specific window for the evening match appears promising.

Daytime Conditions: The maximum temperature is expected to reach 28°C under partly sunny skies. There is a 30% chance of rain during the afternoon, which may lead to brief interruptions for ground preparation.

Match-Time Conditions: The forecast for the evening is significantly clearer. The chance of precipitation drops to just 5% during the match hours, with temperatures cooling to approximately 18°C.

Humidity and Dew: Humidity is expected to hover around 62%. This level of moisture, combined with the evening temperature drop, suggests that dew could play a factor in the second innings, potentially aiding the side batting second. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

Pallekele Weather Summary (Match Day)

Time Period Condition Temperature Rain Chance Afternoon Partly Sunny / Showers 28°C 30% Evening (Match) Mostly Clear 22°C 5% Overnight Mostly Cloudy 18°C 15%

Pallekele Weather Live

Pallekele Pitch and Ground Conditions

The Pallekele surface has traditionally been more "sporting" than the slower tracks in Colombo. In Sunday’s match, England demonstrated that while the pitch offers good bounce and pace for fast bowlers like Jofra Archer, it also rewards spinners who can find a consistent length.

However, with the ground having been covered for significant periods over the last 48 hours, there may be some lingering moisture in the surface. This could provide early movement for Pakistan’s pace attack making the toss-winning decision crucial.

The Super 8 standings in Group 2 are currently led by England, who sit at the top with two points and a healthy Net Run Rate of +2.550. Pakistan and New Zealand occupy the middle spots with one point each following their abandoned game.

Should Tuesday’s match proceed as expected, a win for England would virtually guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals. Conversely, a victory for Pakistan would throw the group wide open, turning their final match against Sri Lanka into a knockout encounter.

