Chandigarh, March 22: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees.

"A decision has been taken to regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees of group C and D," Mann said in a video message.

"It is a historic decision," he added. The CM said his party before the Punjab assembly polls had promised that it would regularise the services of contractual employees after coming to power.

Mann said he has given directions to the chief secretary to bring a draft bill before the next assembly session in this regard so as to get it approved in the Vidhan Sabha and then implement it.

The CM said he has directed the chief secretary to do away with contractual and outsourcing system for recruitment. In coming days, more decisions will be taken, he added.

The fresh announcement came days after Mann announced to fill 25,000 posts in government departments.

Mann had then said 10,000 jobs will be given in the Punjab Police Department and the rest will be offered in other departments, boards and corporations.