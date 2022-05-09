Ludhiana, May 9: In a horrifying incident, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 12-year-old boy on Saturday. The accused is a distant relative of the minor girl. The accused was taken into custody by the police on Saturday evening.

As per the report published in the Tribune, the families of the accused and the minor live in the same migrant quarters. On Saturday, when the minor girl was alone in her house, the accused went in there and took her to an abandoned place near their area where he raped her. The incident came to light when the minor's mother saw her daughter bleeding profusely from private parts. When she asked her, the minor told her about the incident. The victim's mother said the accused lured the girl on the pretext of buying her a toy. Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped By Relative In Jalore; Accused Arrested.

An FIR under sections 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the POCSO Act was lodged against the accused. We have taken the accused into custody, said the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2022 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).