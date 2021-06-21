Chandigarh, June 21: In a shocking incident, a headless body of a man was found in Punjab's Mohali near CM Capt Amarinder Singh's farmhouse on Sunday, as per reports. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Sucha Singh a resident of Choiti Badi Nagal village who reportedly went missing from his home June 12 and a report was filed with the police in this regard on June 14. The police have arrested two people, Satnam Singh and Des Raj in connection with the murder of Singh, while another accused Jagir Singh is on run and is yet to trace the head of the deceased. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Headless Body of Woman, With Both Legs Tied, Found Near Dry Canal in Kaushambi.

According to reports, Sucha Singh and the three accused were having drinks together on June 12 when the accused killed Singh by beheading him with a sword after a heated argument broke out between them and buried his head dead body in a vacant land near the Capt Amarinder Singh's farmhouse. The passerby spotted a pair of feet on the land and informed the police, following which the headless body was recovered. The police reportedly identified the body with help of his clothes and body structure as described by the family. UP Shocker: 3 Days After Finding Murdered Woman’s Headless Body in a Field, Police Discover Her Head in a Well.

A case has been registered under section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Court, in this regard at the Mullanpur police station. “The arrests came after the victim’s wife suspected the accused’s involvement as Sucha and the trio had met for a drinking session on June 12, following which he never returned home. Sucha owed Jagir some money which led to the brawl. Efforts are on to arrest the third accused,” SSP Satinder Singh told the Hindustan Times. The police have arrested Satnam Singh and Des Raj, while the third accused Jagir Singh is yet to be traced.

