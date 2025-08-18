Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 18 (ANI): A six-month-old girl was strangled to death in Jalandhar district of Punjab by her maternal grandparents, said Sarabjit Singh Rai, SPD, Jalandhar Rural.

According to the police, the infant's mother had run away with her lover after getting married for the third time. Before running away, she had left the baby at her maternal home. There, the girl would cry without her mother, which the maternal grandparents were unable to handle.

Due to this, they strangled the girl and threw the body in a culvert at the highway. When the police took both the accused into custody and interrogated them, the incident was revealed. The dead body was also recovered on their information.

Jalandhar Rural SPD Sarabjit Rai said that the maternal grandparents have been arrested and a case of murder has been registered against them.

Meanwhile, given a prevailing menace in Punjab, continuing the war against drugs "Yudh Nashian Virudh" waged by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to eradicate drug menace from state consecutively for the 168th day, Punjab Police conducted raids at 301 locations on Saturday leading to the arrest of 38 drug smugglers after registration of 28 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 25,909 in 168 days, said an official release. The raids have resulted in the recovery of 620 grams of heroin and 1612 intoxicant tablets/capsules from the possession of arrested drug smugglers. The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs. (ANI)

