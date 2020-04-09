Quarantine Facilities in Andra Pradesh Serve Nutritious Food to Inmates, Here's look at Menu

Nutritious Food Served in Quarantine Facilities in AP (Photo Credits: ANI)

Vijayawada, April 9: The Andhra Pradesh government is leaving no stones unturned to treat COVID-10 positive patients in the state. The district officials have been asked to provide nutritious food in the quarantine centres to boost the immunity levels of patients. The inmates are provided freshly cooked curry, dal, rasam and curd with rice as the main course. Apart from lunch and dinner, they are also given fruits, dry fruits, eggs and coconut water every day. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

An image of food provided in a quarantine facility in Vijayawada was also shared by news agency ANI. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked all relief centres across the state follow the 'Goru Mudda' menu. The Gorumudda Scheme menu includes Rice, Egg curry, Chickpea, Boiled Egg, Tomato lentils, Puliohara, Sambhar, etc. Foods That Boost Immune System: From Citrus Fruits to Spices, Here Are 7 Superfoods That Can Help Keep Diseases at Bay.

The government has so far set up 19 quarantine facilities out of which 16 centres are occupied with 450 persons. They are also provided with daily needs items such as toothbrush and paste, coconut oil, comb, shaving kit and bucket. Bedsheets, towels and clothes are also changed every day.

Andhra Pradesh has total 358 novel coronavirus cases, including six recovered patients. The infection has also claimed four lives in the state, according to the latest update of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.