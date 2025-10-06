Raebareli, October 6: Three police officers, including a Sub-Inspector, have been suspended in connection with the death of a person after allegedly being assaulted by a group of people who "mistook him for a thief" in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, according to the police. Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Sanjeev Kumar Sinha told ANI a day earlier that five people have been arrested and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused." Raebareli Mob Lynching: Man Beaten to Death After Being Mistaken for Thief in UP, 5 Arrested as Disturbing Video Surfaces.

In the Unchahar police station area, a case has been filed immediately, and five people have been sent to jail in connection with the case of a man being beaten to death by some people who mistook him for a thief. The remaining accused will soon be identified and arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend them," ASP Sinha told ANI."Raids are being conducted continuously... A total of three police officers, including a sub-inspector from the area, have been suspended," ASP Sinha said۔ ‘We Have Turned Into Monsters’: Swara Bhasker Condemns Horrific Killing of 35-Year-Old Sewadaar at Delhi’s Kalkaji Temple Over Prasad (View Post).

The victim's wife, Pinky, demanded assistance from the government, "...My husband was beaten to death. Whatever happened to my husband, the same should happen to those who beat him to death... I need help from the government. I have a daughter...Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke with my in-laws, not with me," she told reporters۔