A young man named Hariom was beaten to death by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district after being mistaken for a thief on October 2 night. The incident occurred on the Unchahar–Dalmau road, where villagers attacked him with sticks and rods, killing him on the spot. A video of the brutal assault went viral, sparking outrage and leading to swift police action. Based on a complaint by Hariom’s father, police arrested five accused — Vaibhav Singh, Vipin Kumar, Vijay Maurya, Suresh Kumar, and Sahdev — and suspended several officers, including the Unchahar SHO, for negligence. Investigators recovered the victim’s belongings and a stick used in the assault. Authorities are searching for other suspects, as the case reignites debate over mob violence and vigilante justice in Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai: Female Cop Durga Kharde Misbehaves With Complainants Inside VP Road Police Station, Flings Nameplate; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

