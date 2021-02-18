New Delhi, February 18: The protesting farmers have called for a four-hour rail roko’ agitation on Thursday to further pressurise the central government to repeal the three ‘farm laws'. It will begin at 12 pm today. Railways have stepped up security to prevent any untoward incident. Ahead of the rail roko agitation, police personnel have been deployed at Palwal railway station.

Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders continue to be blocked as farmers continue their agitation. Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union on farmers' 'rail roko' call today, said, "It'll begin at 12 pm and go on till 3-4 pm. Trains aren't plying anyway. It'll be done peacefully. We'll provide water, milk, lassi and fruits to people who will be found stranded. We will tell them about our issues." Farmers' Protest: Supreme Court Appointed Panel on Farms Laws Holds Discussions With Industry.

Police personnel deployed at Palwal Railway Station

Haryana: Police personnel deployed at Palwal railway station, in the wake of the 4-hour long nationwide 'rail roko' call by farmers today. #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/gMUQXSeq64 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

The two sides have held 11 rounds of talks thus far, the last of which took place on January 22. In view of the impending blockade, several trains have been diverted or cancelled in Punjab on Thursday.

