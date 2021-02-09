New Delhi, February 9: The expert committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to facilitate discussions on the three farm laws, on Tuesday held meetings with 18 stakeholders, including representatives from various industries. Committee member, Dr Pramod Joshi told IANS that in the meeting, which was also attended by other panel members, Ashok Gulati and Anil Ghanwat, representatives from the private sector also gave their suggestions. This was the seventh meeting of the committee. Don't Want to Appear Before Any SC-appointed Committee: Farmer Leaders.

In a statement after the talks, the committee said that they held discussions, via video conferencing, with members of various agro-processing industries, agro-processing cooperatives and purchase agencies on Tuesday. SC-appointed Panel on Farm Laws to Hold First Meeting on Jan 19.

These included Amul, ITC, the Food Corporation of India, Suguna Foods, Venkateshwara Hatcheries, industry chambers CII and FICCI, the Marine Products Export Development Authority, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, the Horticulture Products Exporters Association, the All India Rice Millers Association, the All India Rice Exporters Association, the Tractors Manufacturers Association, the Cotton Association of India, the Fertiliser Association of India, the India Pulses and Grain Association, and the India Poultry Feed Manufacturers Association.

The committee is tasked with holding discussions with various stakeholders, including the protesting farmers over the three laws, whose implementation has been stayed by the top court, and to submit its recommendations to the court.

