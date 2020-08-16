Kolkata, August 16: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed on Sunday the Raj Bhavan had been placed under surveillance---an action he claims "undermines the sanctity of the institution".

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the Trinamool Congress government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over a host of issues over the last year, also said that lawlessness is persisting in the state.

"I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity," Dhankhar told a press conference.