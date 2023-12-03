Jaipur, December 3: Congress candidate and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi lost Nathdwara seat to BJP's Vishvaraj Singh Mewar by a margin of 7,504 votes. Vishvaraj Singh, member of erstwhile Mewar royal family and a descendent of great Rajput king and warrior Maharana Pratap, secured 94,950 votes. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot Accepts Congress’ Defeat, To Submit His Resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Today.

He joined the BJP in October and contested the election for the first time and defeated Congress stalwart Joshi, a five-time MLA and former Union minister.