Jaipur, April 20: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday accused the Central government of adopting "a biased attitude" in supplying oxygen to the state, where it remains much in demand as Covid patient numbers are rising each day.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that oxygen plants are under the Centre's control, and while the Bhiwadi plant generates 120 metric tonnes of oxygen but Rajasthan gets only 65 MT.

However, a quota for neighbouring Gujarat has been fixed at 1,200 metric tonnes, while it is limited to 124 metric tonnes for Rajasthan. "However, out of this, we are getting only 65 metric tonnes of oxygen," he said. Sharma, noting that the state has 76,600 active cases currently, said: "We might need 136 metric tonnes of oxygen in the coming days." PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation on Prevailing COVID-19 Situation, Says 'Govt is Acting With Speed, Sensitivity to Meet Demand For Medical Oxygen'.

"Rajasthan government has developed a model to vaccinate 7 lakh people daily, however, we are not getting vaccines as per the demand. Same is the situation of life-saving drugs in pandemic times. If the Central government provides us with an adequate number of drugs, then saving lives will be easier for us," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP state President Satish Poonia said that the state government has "failed miserably on all fronts" to check Covid in the state. "They have no plan ready to control the pandemic spread and hence are blaming the Central government on different issues. As a state government, they also have some kind of responsibility towards the people," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).