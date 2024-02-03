Jaipur, February 3: A man allegedly drowned his 10-year-old son in a pond and later committed suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday. The body of Jitendra Ojha (48) has been recovered while the search is on for the minor's body, SP Bikaner Tejaswani Gautam said. CRPF Personnel Dies by Suicide in Bhubaneswar: Central Reserve Police Force Jawan From Rajasthan Found Hanging in Hotel Room

She said that Ojha drowned his son in a pond in Kolayat area on Friday evening. Another police official said that the man took his son to the pond and pushed him. When the boy tried to save himself, Ojha forcefully pushed him into deep waters and later committed suicide. ‘I Can’t Do JEE, Am a Loser’: 18-Year-Old Girl Student Commits Suicide in Kota a Day Before JEE Main Exam, Apologises to Parents

CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media. The reason behind the incident is not clear and the matter is being investigated, police said.