Mumbai, November 20: In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan's Ajmer, a man allegedly killed his friend over liquor. As per reports, the accused killed his friend over distribution of alcohol during a party in the city. The incident came to light after a body was found on November 9 in Vaishali Nagar.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused was arrested on Friday after his friend's body was found. After the incident came to light, the police sent the body to JLN hospital. Police officials said that the deceased has been identified as Madan Kathat (45). The cops launched a search after Kathat's son filed a missing report about his father. Rajasthan Shocker: Pigs Lick Soiled Utensils Lying Outside Food Centre in Bharatpur; Officials Say Organisers Contract Rescinded.

An officer privy to the investigation said that they found the accused Rajkaran (26) with the deceased after scanning CCTV footage of the area. The officer said that the deceased was last seen with Rajkaran on November 9. The cops immediately nabbed Rajkaran and found that the two were friends.

In a separate incident, the Punjab police arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old woman in Bhatinda. Police officials said that the accused identified as Sukhpal, shot dead Kulwinder Kaur outside district court on Friday. Sukhpal was Kaur's nephew, the officials said.

