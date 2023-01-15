Jaipur, January 15: In a strange incident, 26-year-old twins from Rajasthan died on the same day in a similar manner. They were living around 900 km away from each other. While one lived in Barmer the other one was staying in Surat. The family has been left in shock as the brothers died strangely, in a similar manner- one slipped from his home's terrace while the other slipped into a water tank.

TOI reported that the twin brothers Sumer and Sohan Singh were cremated on Thursday in their native village of Saarno Ka Tala on the same pyre, symbolising a tragic end to the happy coincidence of their birth as twins two-and-a-half decades ago. IIIT Basar Student Dies by Suicide in Telangana, Investigation Underway

Police said Sumer was working in Gujarat's textile city while Sohan was preparing for the Grade II teacher recruitment test in Jaipur. Gujarat Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Son in Vadodara; Wife Booked for Abetment

SHO Surendra Singh of Sindhari police station in Barmer said that Sumer was on the phone when he slipped and had a fatal fall on Wednesday night. Sohan fell into a water tank early on Thursday, soon after returning home to the news of his twin’s death. Police aren’t ruling out suicide in the second case.

The family of the deceased said that the brothers shared a strong bond, the twins have two more siblings in the village. Sumer worked in Surat to earn and help his brother study hard and get a teacher's job.

