Chennai, Jan 18: With three of its District Secretaries and couple of other officials joined DMK on Sunday, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) on Monday said its members are free to join any political party of their choice after submitting their resignation.

In a statement issued here, RMM leader V.M. Sudhakar said those who are in RMM wanting to join a political party can do after submitting their resignation.

He also said RMM members should not forget that those persons who resign and join a political party are fans of actor Rajinikanth.

On Sunday, three District Secretaries of RMM joined DMK after the actor categorically said he will not be entering active politics.

On December 29, 2020, Rajinikanth announced his decision not to get into Tamil Nadu politics, citing Covid-19 pandemic as it would risk his health condition.

His volte-face came a few days after he, earlier in December, sounded his poll bugle against the ruling AIADMK as well as the major opposition party DMK.

On January 10, fans of Rajinikanth held a peaceful demonstration here demanding their screen idol take a plunge into the Tamil Nadu politics.

Responding to that the actor had reiterated his earlier decision of not to enter politics on health grounds.

