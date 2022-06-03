Gwalior, June 3: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by three men at gun point in Gwalior late Sunday night. The victim approached the police but was allegedly turned away. The incident took place under Madhavganj police station. A case of kidnapping and gang rape was registered only after the victim approached the district SP.

According to TOI, the victim said that she was on her way home after buying clothes for her toddler when the auto rickshaw that she was travelling in was stopped by a Scorpio car. She was pulled in by three men and taken to an isolated spot and gang raped at gun point. Hyderabad Shocker: 4-Year-Old Dies After Airgun Misfires at a Farmhouse

The victim identified two of the three men, she was a tenant of one of the accused. The two accused identified by the victim are Ravi and Kuldeep Gujjar. Hyderabad Shocker: Wife Hires Goons to Rape Hubby's Friend Over 'Affair'; Six Arrested

The victim claimed that she called up 100 after she was let off by the accused and the police van took her to Thampu police station and from there she was referred to the Madhavganj police station.

The victim alleged that the police did not file her complaint and instead threatened to take action against her.

"The police at Madhavganj police station did not register my complaint. They called the two accused Ravi and Kuldeep and let them go. The police even threatened to take action against me," she said.

Police registered a case of kidnapping and gang rape and claimed that two of three accused have been identified while investigation is on to identify the third accused. Police have not arrested anyone in this case so far.

