'Ram Is Formula of India’s Unity in Diversity': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Wishes on Ram Navami

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath described Ram as 'the ideal of humanity, the best form of religion, our adorable dignity Purushottam Lord Shri Ram.'

News IANS| Apr 06, 2025 07:30 AM IST
A+
A-
'Ram Is Formula of India’s Unity in Diversity': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Wishes on Ram Navami
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, emphasising that Lord Ram is the formula of India’s "Unity in Diversity." In a post shared on the social media platform X, CM Yogi described Ram as "the ideal of humanity, the best form of religion, our adorable dignity Purushottam Lord Shri Ram."

He further added, "Ram is in the faith, dignity and philosophy of India. Ram is the formula of India's 'Unity in Diversity.' May the grace of Lord Rama, the centre of faith of the people, rest upon the universe. I pray that everyone will be well. This holy festival of Shri Ram Navami is an opportunity to resolve to translate the teachings and ideals of the dignified Purushottam Lord Shri Ram into our personality. Hail to the merciful Lord Shri Ram!" Ram Navami 2025 Date, Time and Madhyahna Muhurat: Rama Navami Puja Vidhi and Mantra – Step-by-Step Rituals To Seek Divine Blessings of Lord Rama.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Wishes on Ram Navami

The celebration of Ram Navami is one of the most significant events, particularly in the holy city of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. In light of the grand celebrations, authorities have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims. Ayodhya has been divided into different zones and sectors to manage the influx of devotees, with strict security measures in place. Ram Navami 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath and Others Extend Greetings on the Occasion of Ram Navami.

IG Ayodhya range, Praveen Kumar, revealed that heavy vehicles would be diverted via the Purvanchal Expressway to prevent any inconvenience for the pilgrims. Additionally, paramilitary forces, along with PAC and civil police, will be deployed to maintain law and order. NDRF, SDRF, and water police teams have also been placed on high alert around the Saryu River.

In order to ensure the smooth functioning of temple visits, special passes for the Ram Temple will be cancelled during peak hours, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Priority will be given to regular pilgrims during these hours. Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal reassured the public that all preparations have been completed, with the administration fully geared up to ensure a hassle-free experience for the pilgrims coming to Ayodhya for the Ram Navami festivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 07:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Lord Ram Ram Ram Navami Ram Navami 2025 Ram Navami Wishes Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
You might also like
Ram Navami 2025 Messages and Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Lord Rama’s Birth Anniversary With These WhatsApp Greetings, Wishes and HD Wallpapers
Festivals & Events

Ram Navami 2025 Messages and Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Lord Rama’s Birth Anniversary With These WhatsApp Greetings, Wishes and HD Wallpapers
News IANS| Apr 06, 2025 07:30 AM IST
A+
A-
'Ram Is Formula of India’s Unity in Diversity': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Wishes on Ram Navami
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, emphasising that Lord Ram is the formula of India’s "Unity in Diversity." In a post shared on the social media platform X, CM Yogi described Ram as "the ideal of humanity, the best form of religion, our adorable dignity Purushottam Lord Shri Ram."

He further added, "Ram is in the faith, dignity and philosophy of India. Ram is the formula of India's 'Unity in Diversity.' May the grace of Lord Rama, the centre of faith of the people, rest upon the universe. I pray that everyone will be well. This holy festival of Shri Ram Navami is an opportunity to resolve to translate the teachings and ideals of the dignified Purushottam Lord Shri Ram into our personality. Hail to the merciful Lord Shri Ram!" Ram Navami 2025 Date, Time and Madhyahna Muhurat: Rama Navami Puja Vidhi and Mantra – Step-by-Step Rituals To Seek Divine Blessings of Lord Rama.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Wishes on Ram Navami

The celebration of Ram Navami is one of the most significant events, particularly in the holy city of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. In light of the grand celebrations, authorities have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims. Ayodhya has been divided into different zones and sectors to manage the influx of devotees, with strict security measures in place. Ram Navami 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath and Others Extend Greetings on the Occasion of Ram Navami.

IG Ayodhya range, Praveen Kumar, revealed that heavy vehicles would be diverted via the Purvanchal Expressway to prevent any inconvenience for the pilgrims. Additionally, paramilitary forces, along with PAC and civil police, will be deployed to maintain law and order. NDRF, SDRF, and water police teams have also been placed on high alert around the Saryu River.

In order to ensure the smooth functioning of temple visits, special passes for the Ram Temple will be cancelled during peak hours, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Priority will be given to regular pilgrims during these hours. Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal reassured the public that all preparations have been completed, with the administration fully geared up to ensure a hassle-free experience for the pilgrims coming to Ayodhya for the Ram Navami festivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 07:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Lord Ram Ram Ram Navami Ram Navami 2025 Ram Navami Wishes Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
You might also like
Ram Navami 2025 Messages and Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Lord Rama’s Birth Anniversary With These WhatsApp Greetings, Wishes and HD Wallpapers
Festivals & Events

Ram Navami 2025 Messages and Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Lord Rama’s Birth Anniversary With These WhatsApp Greetings, Wishes and HD Wallpapers
Ram Navami 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rama Navami With Greetings, WhatsApp Status Messages and SMS With Family and Friends
Festivals & Events

Ram Navami 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rama Navami With Greetings, WhatsApp Status Messages and SMS With Family and Friends
Ram Navami 2025 Wishes in Hindi and Lord Rama Images for Free Download Online: Share Happy Ram Navami Greetings, HD Wallpapers, and Messages To Celebrate the Festival
Festivals & Events

Ram Navami 2025 Wishes in Hindi and Lord Rama Images for Free Download Online: Share Happy Ram Navami Greetings, HD Wallpapers, and Messages To Celebrate the Festival
Ram Navami 2025 Date, Time and Madhyahna Muhurat: Rama Navami Puja Vidhi and Mantra – Step-by-Step Rituals To Seek Divine Blessings of Lord Rama
Festivals & Events
Festivals & Events

Ram Navami 2025 Messages and Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Lord Rama’s Birth Anniversary With These WhatsApp Greetings, Wishes and HD Wallpapers
Ram Navami 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rama Navami With Greetings, WhatsApp Status Messages and SMS With Family and Friends
Festivals & Events

Ram Navami 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rama Navami With Greetings, WhatsApp Status Messages and SMS With Family and Friends
Ram Navami 2025 Wishes in Hindi and Lord Rama Images for Free Download Online: Share Happy Ram Navami Greetings, HD Wallpapers, and Messages To Celebrate the Festival
Festivals & Events

Ram Navami 2025 Wishes in Hindi and Lord Rama Images for Free Download Online: Share Happy Ram Navami Greetings, HD Wallpapers, and Messages To Celebrate the Festival
Ram Navami 2025 Date, Time and Madhyahna Muhurat: Rama Navami Puja Vidhi and Mantra – Step-by-Step Rituals To Seek Divine Blessings of Lord Rama
Festivals & Events

Ram Navami 2025 Date, Time and Madhyahna Muhurat: Rama Navami Puja Vidhi and Mantra – Step-by-Step Rituals To Seek Divine Blessings of Lord Rama

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
வானிலை
50000+K+ searches
cbse class 10th results
2000+K+ searches
houston dynamo vs lafc
200+K+ searches
meerut college
200+K+ searches
monterrey vs guadalajara
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google Trends Google Trends
வானிலை
50000+K+ searches
cbse class 10th results
2000+K+ searches
houston dynamo vs lafc
200+K+ searches
meerut college
200+K+ searches
monterrey vs guadalajara
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot