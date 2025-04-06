Today, April 6, leaders across party lines took to X (formerly Twitter) and extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Ram Navami greetings and said that may the "blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide us in all our endeavours". On the other hand, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP leader Smriti Irani, Union Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and others also extended Ram Navami greetings. Ram Navami 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rama Navami With Greetings, WhatsApp Status Messages and SMS With Family and Friends.

Ram Navami Greetings To Everyone!

Ram Navami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide us in all our endeavours. Looking forward to being in Rameswaram later today! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025

Hearty Greetings to All of You on the Sacred Festival of Ram Navami

रामनवमी के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आदर्श, संयम, त्याग और मर्यादा के प्रतीक प्रभु श्रीराम का आशीर्वाद हम सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि और आरोग्यता लेकर आए। जय सिया राम! pic.twitter.com/Up8bUH3fcp — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 5, 2025

Jai Shree Ram

जय श्री राम! सभी रामभक्तों को रामनवमी के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। प्रभु श्री राम का जीवन सत्य, सेवा और मानव मूल्यों के रक्षा की प्रेरणा देता है। प्रभु से सभी के स्वस्थ, सुदीर्घ और समृद्ध जीवन की कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/w39r5bLNDB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 6, 2025

Ram Is the Formula of India's 'Unity in Diversity'

