"The movement for the construction of Ram temple was going on for five centuries. Since 1985 various cases were pending in different courts. This is a faith of crores of Indians and Hindus spread across the world who wanted to see Ram temple a reality. So the fifth of August is going to be a very historic day in the country's history. The fact remains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going there and the state government has also been very active. If you go to Ayodhya and see Ram Ki Pauri it lifts the mood and gives a spiritual ambiance," says Sanjay Singh, Senior Journalist.

"The unanimous decision of the Supreme Court on Ram temple put a closure to a very debated and contested issue. It's beyond the political issue. If you look at our debates during the independence movement whether Lok Manya Tilak's Swarajya or Gandhiji's Ram Rajya and after the independence the way Sardar Patel and K Munshi took initiatives to rebuild the temple of Somnath. There was a dominant school of thought which believed that whatever be there the symbol of external aggression on India irrespective of the religion or the place of the invader they should be somewhere addressed and rectified. This should not be looked upon as a victory or defeat for someone but as our civilizational symbol," tells Praful Ketkar, Editor, Organizer. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live News Updates From Ayodhya.

Ketkar adds there are celebrations across the country from north to south and east to west. During the Ram Janam Liberation Movement all the barriers were broken in the name of Lord Rama. So that spirit should be carried forward. Shri Ram carries forward the individual and collective righteousness. This temple should become the epitome of our civilizational identity.

Singh highlights that the fact that the Modi government has been able to do it speaks volumes about the political will. Two things are very important, this has happened also because there is a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Former CM Kalyan Singh and now present CM Aditya Yogi Nath, they played a crucial role in developing the Saryu river through well-laid plans. Prior to that and the intervening period to Yogi Adityanath that part was neglected. Ayodhya today stands as the municipal corporation and as a district. Ram represents Indian civilization and culture that is irrespective of the religion one belongs to.

Singh underlines that there are cynics who raise an objection to the PM visit but the fact remains the temple construction was mandated by the supreme court. The government is not making any expenses that will come from public money, yes though the state government is supporting.

While throwing light on the government efforts for the Uniform Civil Code in the aftermath of the fulfillment of two of its promises on the abrogation of article 370 and construction of RamTemple Ketkar says "the way the government stood firm on the issue of triple Talaq is very commendable. What are the things that comprise the Uniform Civil Code marriage, divorce, and succession? The one issue (Triple Talaq ) has been solved now there are other two issues that are under the consideration of the court."

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)

