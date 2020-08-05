Ayodhya, August 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today. The event will be attended by PM Modi and 175 other guests. PM Modi will perform 'pooja' at Hanumangarhi and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'Bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Temple.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release Commemorative Postage Stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya: Here is PM Narendra Modi's Full Itinerary For The Ram Mandir Event on August 5.

They are PM Narendra Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that is overseeing the temple construction. The Trust mentioned that all the attendees of the event must be COVID-19 negative. There will be five guests who will be seated on the dais during the bhumi pujan. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Guest List: From Mohan Bhagwat to Iqbal Ansari, Here's The List of Invitees For The Event in Ayodhya.

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi area has been decorated with saffron marigolds. Areas in Ayodhya have been illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'karsevaks' who believed the structure was built at a spot that is the birthplace of Lord Rama. The decade long dispute was finally settled in 2019 when the Supreme Court ordered that the site be given to a trust to build a Ram Temple and that an alternative land would be provided to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for a mosque.

