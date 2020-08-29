New Delhi, August 29: Rambo Circus, one of the biggest and oldest circus in the country which has been badly impacted because of the Covid crisis with shows coming to a standstill, has come up with a unique innovation and for the first time going online with its digitally produced show, "Life is a circus" - An ode to the greatest showmanship.

From daring trapeze acts to mesmerizing acrobatic stunts, the virtual show promises to be complete family entertainment. The show will be a ticketed event hosted on a virtual platform with the audience watching it from remote locations, a statement said.

This virtual fundraiser is aimed to raise awareness for the cause and benefit the Rambo Circus artists and their families to come back strong and revive from the difficult situation.

The funds raised from this initiative will be donated directly to the crew for their welfare and wellbeing. All donations come to BookASmile which will further be proceeded to the NGO Swaradhar and then handed over to Rambo Circus.

Rambo Circus owner Sujit Dilip said: "The circus was one of the most preferred outings for kids and the entire family a few decades back. Every kid born in the 80s' and 90s' will have some nostalgic memories attached to it.

"With isolation becoming the new norm, we're now trying to reinvent the whole experience of watching a circus online. People can buy tickets online from BookMyShow and watch the show from their homes. We are hopeful that the digital revolution will bring lost visibility and respect to the art form."

Brought to the audience by the narrator, the Show structure and format will weave in a story in the form of a narrative. The narrative would harp on the journey of Rambo Circus itself. It will unravel the acts while highlighting the achievements, struggles, global presence, and the never-ending enthusiasm of the artists that have kept it alive through thick and thin.

The grand finale act will culminate into the best of all acts dedicated to the Covid Warriors for their constant effort to combat the pandemic with a special message from the Rambo Circus Artistes.

Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Khurana, Senior Vice President - National Laqshya Live Experiences said: "Like many other entertainment avenues, the circus has suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

"As a part of the overall events eco-system, we are pleased to lend our support to Rambo circus and excited about the prospects of taking an event traditionally hampered by location over a digital platform. We are stoked to take the circus experience to people right on their screens."

