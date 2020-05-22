RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Press Conference Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Reserve Bank of India Presser

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 22: Days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman elaborated the economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address media today. The press conference of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will begin at 10 AM. The official YouTube channel of the RBI will host live streaming of Shaktikanta Das's address to media. Scroll down to watch live streaming of Shaktikanta Das's press conference.

This will be the third presser by Das related to measures taken by the RBI in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the last two months. His first press conference was held on March 27 and the second one took place on April 17. In these two pressers, the RBI Governor had announced several measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and to boost the economy from the coronavirus shock. Bank Loan EMIs: RBI Recommends 3-Month Moratorium And Interest Deferment on All Loans Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Press Conference Live Streaming:

The RBI has taken a slew of measures to ease the pressure being faced by borrowers, lenders and other entities including mutual funds and has promised to take more initiatives to deal with the developing situation amid the coronavirus outbreak. Das is likely to take stock of the implementation of these steps. The Modi government has announced Rs 20 lakh crore bailout package to fight the economic damage induced by COVID-19.