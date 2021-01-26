New Delhi, Jan 26: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel braved inhospitable conditions in Ladakh on Tuesday when they marched with the national flag on the frozen water body at 17,000 feet above the sea level to celebrate Republic Day.

The ITBP personnel, including men and women, celebrated the event as the temperature recorded minus 25 degrees Celsius.

Also referred to as the ITBP 'Himveers', the personnel raised a full-throated cry: "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Matram". Republic Day 2021 Celebrations: ITBP Jawans March With Indian Flag on a Frozen Water Body in Ladakh; Watch Video.

There was another ITBP personnel team at 14,000 feet in Ladakh, celebrating the day at the Border Out Post. In a video captured from the height, the ITBP men were seen trudging slowly through the fresh snow. Indian Republic Day 2021 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram GIF Greetings, Signal Photo Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Send on 26th January.

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans marching with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on #RepublicDay (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/r2x8Iloq8C — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Serving the nation in the most difficult and inhospitable terrain in Ladakh, the ITBP personnel are examples of valour, commitment and patriotism.

ITBP, the specialised mountain force -- most of whose officers and men are trained mountaineers and skiers -- guard the 3,488 km border from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Republic Day celebrations are being held across the country, and the annual parade in New Delhi is the main event

