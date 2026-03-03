Mumbai, March 3: Gold rates (gold prices) in India remained historically high today, March 3, as investors continued to seek safety in bullion following a massive weekend rally. In major Indian cities, 24-karat gold is trading between INR 1,70,500 and INR 1,70,800 per 10 grams, hovering just below the all-time peak reached during Monday's session. The surge is primarily attributed to the "safe-haven" appeal of gold as geopolitical hostilities in the Middle East and a significant lunar eclipse impact traditional market sentiment.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 03, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, March 02, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates As of Today, March 3, 2026

Prices vary slightly across metropolitan hubs due to local taxes and demand. Below are the current retail rates for 10 grams of gold:

Gold Rate Today, March 03, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,70,650 INR 1,56,440 Mumbai INR 1,70,500 INR 1,56,290 Chennai INR 1,70,830 INR 1,56,590 Ahmedabad INR 1,70,550 INR 1,56,340 Kolkata INR 1,70,500 INR 1,56,290 Bengaluru INR 1,70,500 INR 1,56,290 Hyderabad INR 1,70,500 INR 1,56,290 Jaipur INR 1,70,650 INR 1,56,440 Pune INR 1,70,500 INR 1,56,290 Noida INR 1,70,650 INR 1,56,440 Gurugram INR 1,70,650 INR 1,56,440 Ghaziabad INR 1,70,650 INR 1,56,440 Lucknow INR 1,70,650 INR 1,56,440 Bhopal INR 1,70,550 INR 1,56,340 Jodhpur INR 1,73,280* INR 1,58,850* Srinagar INR 1,73,370* INR 1,58,940*

Market Trends and MCX Performance

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery are trading near INR 1,66,100 per 10 grams, showing a slight consolidation after yesterday's aggressive 3-5 per cent jump. Market analysts suggest that while the immediate "shock" of regional conflict has been priced in, gold remains in a strong bullish phase. Silver has mirrored this volatility, with domestic rates in Delhi and Mumbai quoted at approximately INR 3,30,000 per kg. The white metal saw a staggering single-day rise of INR 35,000 per kg on Monday, driven by industrial demand and its role as a more affordable hedge against inflation.

Global Context: The Safe-Haven Rally

The primary driver for this unprecedented price action is the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. International spot gold briefly touched USD 5,417 per ounce on Monday, the highest level in history. For retail consumers in India, today’s rates include a three per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST). Experts advise that while prices are at record highs, the current "buy-on-dips" strategy remains popular among long-term investors. However, those looking to purchase jewelry should also account for making charges, which can range from 5 per cent to 20 per cent depending on the intricate nature of the ornaments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).