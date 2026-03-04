Mumbai, March 4: Gold rates (gold prices) in India saw a minor correction today, March 4, retreating from the historic peaks reached earlier in the week. According to the latest data from the GoodReturns website, retail prices for 24-carat gold settled at approximately INR 1,67,610 per 10 grams, marking a slight decline of INR 10 from the previous day. This cooling period follows a volatile window where safe-haven demand, driven by heightened Middle East tensions, pushed the precious metal to unprecedented levels. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 04, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Current Gold Retail Rates Across Purity Levels

The domestic market reflected a steady but cautious trend on Wednesday morning. Gold Rate Today, March 03, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The rates for various purities are as follows:

24-Carat Gold (99.9 per cent Purity): Currently retailing at INR 16,761 per gram or ₹1,67,610 per 10 grams.

Currently retailing at INR 16,761 per gram or ₹1,67,610 per 10 grams. 22-Carat Gold (91.6 per cent Purity): Often referred to as "Jewellery Gold," it is priced at INR 15,364 per gram or INR 1,53,640 per 10 grams.

Often referred to as "Jewellery Gold," it is priced at INR 15,364 per gram or INR 1,53,640 per 10 grams. 18-Carat Gold: Popular for diamond-studded jewellery, this variant is trading at INR 12,571 per gram and INR 1,25,710 per 10 grams.

City-Wise Gold Price Breakdown As of March 4, 2026

Gold prices in India vary across major metropolitan areas due to local taxes, octroi, and varying demand patterns. While the national average remains stable, regional differences persist:

Gold Rate Today, March 03, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,67,760 INR 1,53,790 Mumbai INR 1,67,610 INR 1,53,640 Chennai INR 1,68,700 INR 1,54,640 Ahmedabad INR 1,67,660 INR 1,53,690 Kolkata INR 1,67,610 INR 1,53,640 Bengaluru INR 1,67,610 INR 1,53,640 Hyderabad INR 1,67,610 INR 1,53,640 Jaipur INR 1,67,760 INR 1,53,790 Pune INR 1,67,610 INR 1,53,640 Noida INR 1,67,760 INR 1,53,790 Gurugram INR 1,67,760 INR 1,53,790 Ghaziabad INR 1,67,760 INR 1,53,790 Lucknow INR 1,67,760 INR 1,53,790 Bhopal INR 1,67,660 INR 1,53,690 Jodhpur INR 1,70,690* INR 1,56,480* Srinagar INR 1,70,780* INR 1,56,570*

Market Context and Global Influences

The slight dip in domestic prices mirrors a correction in international spot gold, which recently surged past USD 5,300 per ounce. Analysts attribute the current softening to a technical pullback after a massive four-day winning streak. Despite the marginal drop, the underlying sentiment remains bullish due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Investors are closely monitoring the INR 1,65,000 level, which currently acts as a crucial support zone. On the higher side, resistance is expected near INR 1,72,000. As the wedding season continues in India, local demand is expected to provide a floor for prices, even if global markets experience further volatility.

