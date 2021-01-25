Republic Day 2021 Wishes and Greetings: This year, India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, i.e., Tuesday. Also popularly known as 'Gantantra Diwas', the Republic Day commemorates the historic occasion when India's Constitution came into effect in 1950. There are widespread celebrations across the country. The top trends on Google search around this festive time are 'Republic Day Wishes 2021', 'Republic Day Wishes in Hindi', 'Republic Day Quotes', 'Republic Day Wishes Images', etc. If you are looking for the most popular Republic Day 2021 wishes to convey your patriotic feelings to your loved ones; then you have reached the right place.

The major celebrations take place in New Delhi, where several ceremonial parades occur at the Rajpath in front of the President of India. The Republic Day parade is a fitting tribute to India's rich culture and heritage. If you want to join the celebrations and wish 'Happy Republic Day 2021' to your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, then you can use this latest collection of Republic Day 2021 wishes and greetings.

People can also share these newest Republic Day 2021 messages via WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike, Signal, etc., among other popular social messaging apps. If you are an avid user of social media, you can share these HD Republic Day 2021 images on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest as well.

Another way to wish people on Republic Day 2021, is to share these patriotic wishes and greetings through text messages, picture messages, and SMSes. You can also find the latest and creative stickers on WhatsApp and Signal, which you can easily share on respective platforms.

On the occasion of Republic Day, people share across some patriotic videos as well. To share Republic Day videos online, you have to download these HD wishes and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you can share your Republic Day 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, Roposo, Chingari, Moj, and other video-sharing platforms as well.

There are several Republic Day 2021 wishes and greetings that go viral on different platforms. If you are searching for the latest and popular collection of Republic Day 2021 messages, we at LatestLY bring you some of the most amazing Republic Day wishes for this auspicious moment of history.

Happy Republic Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Freedom Never Perish in Your Hands. Happy Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Raise Your Hand if You’re Proud To Be an Indian. Happy Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of Republic Day Be With You Forever. Happy Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Remember the Golden Heritage of Our Country and Feel Proud To Be a Part of India. Happy Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: One Nation, One Vision, One Identity! “No Nation Is Perfect, It Needs To Be Made Perfect.” Happy Republic Day.

There are several traditions such as Delhi Republic Day parade, Beating Retreat, Awards distribution, etc. that mark Republic Day celebrations. To know more about Republic Day 2021, click here.

Republic Day 2021 Wishes & Messages to Send on the Day When Indian Constitution Came Into Effect

As January 26 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very 'Happy Republic Day 2021'. Do share these popular and top-trending 2021 Republic Day wishes and greetings with your friends, family, colleagues, relatives, students, etc. on this historic day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).