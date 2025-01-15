A woman has sparked outrage online after being video recorded verbally abusing a cab driver for arriving seven minutes late. The video, shared on X by a user named Incognito, has gone viral with over 580,000 views, leading many to call for strict action against her. In the footage, the woman is seen using offensive language, threatening to file a complaint against the driver. Despite the verbal assault, the driver remained calm, explaining that traffic caused the delay. The situation escalated when the woman spat on the driver before abruptly leaving the cab. Throughout the incident, the driver stayed composed and secretly recorded the exchange. Social media users have condemned the woman's behaviour, highlighting the driver's professionalism in the face of abuse. "This women should be arrested ASAP," one user commented. "hats off to men because they might land in any problem or false allegation in such cases," another praised the man. Mumbai: Man Beats Ola Driver, Smashes Him To Ground After Cab Hits His Audi Q3 in Ghatkopar, Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

