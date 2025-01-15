A woman has sparked outrage online after being video recorded verbally abusing a cab driver for arriving seven minutes late. The video, shared on X by a user named Incognito, has gone viral with over 580,000 views, leading many to call for strict action against her. In the footage, the woman is seen using offensive language, threatening to file a complaint against the driver. Despite the verbal assault, the driver remained calm, explaining that traffic caused the delay. The situation escalated when the woman spat on the driver before abruptly leaving the cab. Throughout the incident, the driver stayed composed and secretly recorded the exchange. Social media users have condemned the woman's behaviour, highlighting the driver's professionalism in the face of abuse. "This women should be arrested ASAP," one user commented. "hats off to men because they might land in any problem or false allegation in such cases," another praised the man. Mumbai: Man Beats Ola Driver, Smashes Him To Ground After Cab Hits His Audi Q3 in Ghatkopar, Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Woman Hurls Abuses, Spits on Cab Driver for Being 7 Minutes Late

This Cab driver was 7 mins "late". The woman who booked the cab abused the driver, threatened him and spat on him. The Taxi Driver never lost his cool. He stayed calm & composed. It is good that he recorded the incident. Otherwise, Samaj would have declared himself the culprit… pic.twitter.com/hVlnSEFkb1 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) January 14, 2025

'Woman Should Be Arrested'

This women should be arrested ASAP — Somnath Dey (@Somnath92332127) January 14, 2025

Internet Slams Woman

She could have canceled if he was getting late but why do this after getting in? Who is she to insult a driver? — Ashwini (@AshwiniGopal6) January 14, 2025

'Should Be Banned by All Cab Services"

Should be banned proactively by all cab services. It’s responsiblity of cab companies to protect their drivers from such rabid customers.@Olacabs @Uber_India - if he works with your platform, support this driver. Ban the lady from cab services. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) January 14, 2025

'Hats off to Man'

hats off to men because they might land in any problem or false allegation in such cases. — anuschka pande (@anuschkapande) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)