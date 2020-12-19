New Delhi, Dec 19: In a major setback to the Congress, the National Students Union of India's (NSUI) national in-charge Ruchi Gupta resigned from the party on Saturday, accusing party's General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal of delaying the reorganisation of several units and damaging the party.

Gupta took to Twitter announcing her resignation from the party.

In the internal national office bearers WhatsApp group, Gupta said: "I have resigned. As you know important organisational changes have remained pending for very long."

She gave the example of national committee appointment that took one year and three months, while state presidents' orders remained for months.

She also said that many other state units are waiting for reorganisation to make space for new activists.

"These continuing delays by General Secretary (Organisation) are damaging the organisation but in the present circumstances, it is not possible to escalate repeatedly to Congress President (Sonia Gandhi). Thus the situation has become untenable," she said slamming Venugopal.

She also lauded all the party activists for working during the difficult times of the pandemic.

"I want to make sure that your hard work is not lost in the transition and will be sending a write-up on each of you to Rahul (Gandhi) ji," she added.

Gupta was also the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Joint Secretary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).